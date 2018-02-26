60°
Disney donates $1M to Boys & Girls Clubs of America's STEM programs in celebration of 'Black Panther' success

Monday, February 26 2018
Source: WLS
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Disney / Marvel

LOS ANGELES - The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the success of "Black Panther" by donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The one-time grant will help expand the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. The funds will go toward existing STEM curriculum and also establishing new STEM Centers of Innovation.

The curriculum and new centers will serve kids and teens in 12 communities - including the center in Watts. The grant will also impact communities in Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Harlem, New York; Hartford, Connecticut; Memphis, Tennessee; New Orleans, Louisiana; Oakland, California; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C.

