Disney cruises to sail out of New Orleans in 2020

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Calling all Disney fans! For the first time ever, the Disney Cruise Linewill sail from the Port of New Orleans.

Starting October 4, people can begin booking trips for early 2020 in "a variety of Caribbean and Bahamian destinations."

Big Easy, Big Island, Big News! Announcing our early 2020 itineraries. For the first time ever, set sail from exciting New Orleans. Plus, discover 2 special voyages to Hawaii – and so much more. #DisneyCruise pic.twitter.com/JoZsmYqxtc — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) September 27, 2018

According to WWL, there will be six cruises coinciding around the time of Mardi Gras.

"We will be offering six cruises, approximately in the February/March time frame," said Marissa Mallory, a spokesperson said.