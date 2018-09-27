79°
Disney cruises to sail out of New Orleans in 2020

Thursday, September 27 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Calling all Disney fans! For the first time ever, the Disney Cruise Linewill sail from the Port of New Orleans.

Starting October 4, people can begin booking trips for early 2020 in "a variety of Caribbean and Bahamian destinations."

According to WWL, there will be six cruises coinciding around the time of Mardi Gras.

"We will be offering six cruises, approximately in the February/March time frame," said Marissa Mallory, a spokesperson said.

