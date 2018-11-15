Disney cast member's heartwarming encounter with special needs child goes viral

ORLANDO - In a place where magic comes naturally, one Disney cast member used a little bit of that wonder to put a smile on a special needs child's face.



According to WTSP the encounter happened in the Crystal Palace restaurant at Disney's Magic Kingdom. Winnie the Pooh greeted Jessie Barber's 18-month-old son who has cerebral palsy by holding his hand and nuzzling his face with his nose.

Because of her son's disability, she says he can only communicate through facial expressions and smiles. Despite that, his excitement easily comes through.

"For those of you who have disabled children know the [feeling] when people look but aren't sure how to interact with your kiddo. This Winnie the Pooh melted my heart and knew exactly what to do! He spent 10+ minutes with our little guy and he loved every second of it," Barber said in a post on Facebook."

Her video has been viewed more than 17 million times.