Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5 in Orlando, then himself

Image via ABC News

ORLANDO - Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.



The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.



The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.