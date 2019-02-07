Disgraced former WBR deputy now wanted on theft charges

NEW ORLEANS- A disgraced deputy who was fired in December and charged in a bribery and sex scheme in Port Allen is now wanted in New Orleans on theft charges.

The former deputy, Michael Lafayette, was welcomed into the home of Dr. Kam Zaheri to purchase a pool table. Zaheri is moving to Florida and selling his home along with most of its possessions after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Zaheri was contacted by Lafayette to purchase the pool table in January. He said Lafayette entered his home to buy the table, and while there immediately began talking about collectible gospel singer statues that were prominently displayed inside.



"I told him they are reserved for a good friend of mine who will appreciate these," Zaheri said.



Instead, Zaheri's wife noticed the statues went missing when the pool table left.



"I even called the man and told him if you bring them back I'll let it all go," Zaheri said. "He denied it, but unfortunately it was all on video."



Dr. Zaheri's surveillance cameras on his home captured Michael Lafayette walking out with the statues. When Lafayette refused to return them Zaheri contacted NOPD, which issued an arrest warrant for Lafayette after reviewing the video.



"Sadly this guy is a con artist," Zaheri said. "He came in presenting himself as a church-going guy... and for him to just violate us if you will and walk out...it's sad."



The WBRZ Investigative Unit went looking for Lafayette at his last known address in Baton Rouge on Juniper Street, but no one answered the door.

Lafayette was among four deputies arrested and fired in December connected to a scheme involving bribery and sex. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette drove a prisoner to a motel to have sex with a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy.



He is due in court in April on the malfeasance charge. If you know of his whereabouts call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-822-1111.