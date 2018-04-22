Discovery of bones halts water line project in Mississippi

Image: City of Biloxi Facebook page

BILOXI, Miss. - The discovery of human bones brought a temporary halt to infrastructure work in an area of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The city of Biloxi reports on its Facebook page that the discovery was made during excavation work Friday near the Biloxi lighthouse. The bones were found about five feet underground.

The city says police and the Harrison County Coroner's office supervised the removal of the bones. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified.

Workers have been installing a 16-inch water line along the beachfront. Vincent Creel, Biloxi's public affairs director, told The Sun-Herald that crews were moved to another area of the infrastructure project.