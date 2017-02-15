Disaster recovery fair to be held in Denham Springs Feb. 18

DENHAM SPRINGS – A disaster recovery resource fair will be held in Denham Springs for homeowners and renters.

The fair will be held on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Park Auditorium located at 30372 Eden Road. The event is free to the public.

The fair is a "one-stop-shop" for homeowners and renters to find information and guidance from federal, state, local and non-profit agencies regarding disaster recovery. Participants include the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, FEMA, the USDA, the state of Louisiana, Louisiana Housing Corporation, the City of Denham Springs, Livingston Parish, legal aid organizations and others.

Homeowners and renters affected by floods and severe weather can get information about the following:

Housing resources

Flood insurance

Foreclosure prevention

Unemployment

Title issuance and successions

Legal services

Disaster Tax Relief

Rebuilding safer and stronger

Loans

For more information or directions, call the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 888-454-2001.