Disaster food stamps approved for tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - State officials say federal nutrition aid has been approved for people affected by last week's tornado that caused heavy damage in eastern New Orleans.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced the approval Thursday of benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Information and a map of the affected area can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/disaster .

