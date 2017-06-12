84°
Latest Weather Blog
Disabled vehicle causes delays on LA 1; Lane reopens
PORT ALLEN - All lanes have reopened on LA 1 North after a disabled vehicle held up traffic on the Intracoastal Canal Monday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the vehicle blocked the left lane until around 4 p.m.. Congestion from the incident has reached Fairview Avenue.
Keep an eye on Baton Rouge Traffic with our advanced traffic tracking technology by clicking HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish
-
Texting woman seriously hurt after falling through hole in New Jersey sidewalk
-
Metro Council to vote on East Baton Rouge Parish smoking ban
-
BRPD, other organizations help flood victims relax for a day