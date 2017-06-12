Disabled vehicle causes delays on LA 1; Lane reopens

Photo: Google Maps

PORT ALLEN - All lanes have reopened on LA 1 North after a disabled vehicle held up traffic on the Intracoastal Canal Monday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the vehicle blocked the left lane until around 4 p.m.. Congestion from the incident has reached Fairview Avenue.

Keep an eye on Baton Rouge Traffic with our advanced traffic tracking technology by clicking HERE.