Disabled vehicle causes delays on LA 1; Lane reopens

PORT ALLEN - All lanes have reopened on LA 1 North after a disabled vehicle held up traffic on the Intracoastal Canal Monday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the vehicle blocked the left lane until around 4 p.m.. Congestion from the incident has reached Fairview Avenue.

