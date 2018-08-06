Disabled LSU student overcomes challenges of everyday life

BATON ROUGE- A young man with challenges that your regular college student wouldn't understand reaches a goal that he's always dreamed of.

Going to LSU was always a goal for Jospeh Williams. Friday he reached that milestone, finishing his four years by earning a degree in sports administration.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," said Williams

Williams is just a regular guy, he says, he does 99% of the things of a day to day life. He loves football, hanging out with his friends and driving his car.

Though his daily activities are similar to your average college student many spot that he does them a little differently. Williams was born without arms but for the last 22 years, he hasn't let that get in the way of anything.

"I try to use everything around me," says Williams

He's used to navigating the roads, getting dressed on his own cooking and even texting faster than a lot of people can with hands.

"This was kind of easy because by the time I started texting I was like used to using my feet for a lot of things", says Williams

Adapting hasn't always been easy for him, but its the only option he had. His family also known has his support system never let him give up.

"My parents raised me...it was more of these are the cards you've been dealt and so you gonna get the best out of it and use what you have"

He does admit that he gets looks every now and then but it doesn't bother him.

"I'm used to it at this point... I'm an open book you know whatever you ask I'm fine with," says Williams.

Now with a degree, Williams enters the post-grad world just like the rest of us, Soon he'll be sending in job applications and starting a new phase in life. Williams says he's ready for whatever is next and believes he can do whatever he puts his mind to.

"People with disabilities can do everything that able body people can do"