Director of Habitat for Humanity recognized by Beyonce for service to BR community

Image via: www.beyonce.com/beygood/

BATON ROUGE – One woman has been recognized by music superstar Beyonce for her contribution to the Baton Rouge community following the August flood.

Beyonce's website shared a post about "Women Making History" and featured Lynn Clark, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge . Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving communities and building affordable housing for those seeking to gain home ownership.

Clark has worked for the organization for 13 years and has served as the executive director for nine years. She has spearheaded the construction of 20 years per year and has assisted volunteers with rebuilding homes for flood survivors. She along with volunteers have recently set the goal of building 100 homes per year.

The post on Beyonce's website praises Clark for the work she and the organization has done and continues to do throughout the community. The post has been shared on Facebook more than 200 times.

To read more about Lynn click here and to learn more about Habitat for Humanity click here.