Diplomats try to get Gambia's losing president to leave

BANJUL, Gambia - The transfer of power in the west African nation of Gambia hasn't been smooth. The country's long-time leader (Yahya Jammeh), who lost the presidential election in December, has been given until noon today to cede power, or the U.N. Security Council has promised regional military intervention. The West African regional force is ready to remove him by force, but the leaders of Guinea and Mauritania have arrived in Gambia's capital in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to get him to leave without further drama.

