Dioceses of Houma-Thibodaux releases list of priests with credible clams of child sexual abuse

NEW ORLEANS - Friday, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux released a list of priests with a credible allegations of child sexual abuse.

WWL-TV reports that Bishop Shelton J. Fabre released the list along with a letter expressing his and the diocese’s apologies for the victims impacted.

“Let me be clear: the abuse of a child by anyone is sinful, abhorrent and evil, particularly when perpetrated by one vested with the sacred trust of God’s children," Fabre said. "Furthermore, any attempt to cover up these sins is even more disturbing. I apologize to all who have been harmed. It is with deep respect and profound reverence that I humbly extend this apology."

The following priests admitted, were convicted or pled guilty:

LAWRENCE CAVELL

Ordained in 1989

Admitted to solicitation of a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Montegut, Saint Francis de Sales in Houma,

Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux, and Saint Mary in Raceland

ALEXANDER FRANCISCO

Ordained in 1979

Admitted to inappropriate physical contact with a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint Bridget in Schriever, Saint

Joseph in Thibodaux, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux

DALE GUIDRY

Ordained in 1982

Pled guilty to online solicitation of a minor and accused of molestation of a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Died October 20, 2013

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Joseph in Galliano

PATRICK KUJAWA

Ordained in 1996

Pled guilty to possession of child pornography

Convicted and currently incarcerated

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Francis de Sales in Houma

ROBERT MELANCON

Ordained in 1962

Convicted of aggravated rape of a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Died November 5, 2018

Served at Annunziata in Houma, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, and Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux

CARLOS MELENDEZ

Priest of the Missionaries of Christ Crucified in El Salvador

Accused of inappropriate physical contact with a minor and pled guilty to misdemeanor battery

against a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

United States Immigration returned him to his native El Salvador

Current status or location unknown

Served in Diocesan Hispanic Ministry

The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of sexual molestation of a minor that were the subject of civil litigation:

ETIENNE LEBLANC

Ordained in 1971

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Annunziata in Houma, Holy Cross in Morgan City, Holy Family in Dulac, Saint Eloi in

Theriot, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux

GERALD PRINZ

Ordained in 1968

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Gregory in Houma, and Saint Louis in Bayou Blue

BERNARD SCHMALTZ

Ordained in 1973

Died February 5, 2010

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Served at Annunziata in Houma

The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of serious and unacceptable conduct with minors, ranging from inappropriate physical contact of a minor to molestation of a minor:

CLAUDE BOUDREAUX

Jesuit priest who offered weekend assistance in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Ordained in 1955

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Died August 5, 2016

GERARD KINANE

Priest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Ordained in 1973

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Saint Hilary in Mathews

RAMON LUCE

Priest of the Diocese of San Pablo in the Philippines

Ordained in 1995

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Voluntarily left the priesthood

Served at Holy Savior in Lockport

DAC NGUYEN

Priest of the Society of Domus Dei

Ordained in 1988

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Current status or location unknown

Served at Thanh Gia (Holy Family) in Amelia

DANIEL POCHE

Ordained in 1978

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint

Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Joseph in Chauvin

Victims who have been abused by a priest are invited to come forward and speak to the Diocese’s Victim’s Assistance Coordinator and licensed professional psychologist, Sister Carmelita Centanni. She can be reached at 985.850.3172 or by email at ccentanni@htdiocese.org.