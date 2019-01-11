Latest Weather Blog
Dioceses of Houma-Thibodaux releases list of priests with credible claims of child sexual abuse
NEW ORLEANS - Friday, the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux released a list of priests with a credible allegations of child sexual abuse.
WWL-TV reports that Bishop Shelton J. Fabre released the list along with a letter expressing his and the diocese’s apologies for the victims impacted.
“Let me be clear: the abuse of a child by anyone is sinful, abhorrent and evil, particularly when perpetrated by one vested with the sacred trust of God’s children," Fabre said. "Furthermore, any attempt to cover up these sins is even more disturbing. I apologize to all who have been harmed. It is with deep respect and profound reverence that I humbly extend this apology."
The following priests admitted, were convicted or pled guilty:
LAWRENCE CAVELL
Ordained in 1989
Admitted to solicitation of a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Montegut, Saint Francis de Sales in Houma,
Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux, and Saint Mary in Raceland
ALEXANDER FRANCISCO
Ordained in 1979
Admitted to inappropriate physical contact with a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint Bridget in Schriever, Saint
Joseph in Thibodaux, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux
DALE GUIDRY
Ordained in 1982
Pled guilty to online solicitation of a minor and accused of molestation of a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Died October 20, 2013
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Joseph in Galliano
PATRICK KUJAWA
Ordained in 1996
Pled guilty to possession of child pornography
Convicted and currently incarcerated
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Francis de Sales in Houma
ROBERT MELANCON
Ordained in 1962
Convicted of aggravated rape of a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Died November 5, 2018
Served at Annunziata in Houma, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, and Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux
CARLOS MELENDEZ
Priest of the Missionaries of Christ Crucified in El Salvador
Accused of inappropriate physical contact with a minor and pled guilty to misdemeanor battery
against a minor
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
United States Immigration returned him to his native El Salvador
Current status or location unknown
Served in Diocesan Hispanic Ministry
The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of sexual molestation of a minor that were the subject of civil litigation:
ETIENNE LEBLANC
Ordained in 1971
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Annunziata in Houma, Holy Cross in Morgan City, Holy Family in Dulac, Saint Eloi in
Theriot, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux
GERALD PRINZ
Ordained in 1968
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Gregory in Houma, and Saint Louis in Bayou Blue
BERNARD SCHMALTZ
Ordained in 1973
Died February 5, 2010
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Served at Annunziata in Houma
The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of serious and unacceptable conduct with minors, ranging from inappropriate physical contact of a minor to molestation of a minor:
CLAUDE BOUDREAUX
Jesuit priest who offered weekend assistance in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
Ordained in 1955
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Died August 5, 2016
GERARD KINANE
Priest of the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Ordained in 1973
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Saint Hilary in Mathews
RAMON LUCE
Priest of the Diocese of San Pablo in the Philippines
Ordained in 1995
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Voluntarily left the priesthood
Served at Holy Savior in Lockport
DAC NGUYEN
Priest of the Society of Domus Dei
Ordained in 1988
All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese
Current status or location unknown
Served at Thanh Gia (Holy Family) in Amelia
DANIEL POCHE
Ordained in 1978
All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese
Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint
Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Joseph in Chauvin
Victims who have been abused by a priest are invited to come forward and speak to the Diocese’s Victim’s Assistance Coordinator and licensed professional psychologist, Sister Carmelita Centanni. She can be reached at 985.850.3172 or by email at ccentanni@htdiocese.org.