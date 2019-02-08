Diocese of Baton Rouge adds name to list of priests accused of sexual abuse

BATON ROUGE - The Diocese of Baton Rouge has added another name to the list of area priests accused of sexual abuse.

According to the diocese Timothy Sugrue will be the 38th person on the list. Sugrue is on a similar list issued by the Diocese of Little Rock. A spokesperson for the Diocese of Baton Rouge since Sugrue left the diocese in 1987 and there is no record of "credible" allegations against him while he served in Baton Rouge.

"However, since we now know he is listed by the Diocese of Little Rock, we’ll now add him to our list of priests who have served in our diocese without a credible accusation of abuse, but who have been reported by other dioceses and archdioceses as being credibly accused,' said a statement for the diocese. "As Bishop Duca said when he released our list, this is dynamic process and the list will be updated as necessary and appropriate.

Duca released the names of clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing victims over several decades last month. Most of the priests named in the documents have passed away or have been removed from the ministry. The diocese said they will release an updated list sometime Friday.