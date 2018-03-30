Latest Weather Blog
Diocese insurer sues Michigan priest accused of embezzlement
MASON, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan priest accused of embezzling more than $5 million now faces a civil lawsuit filed by the insurance company for the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.
Rev. Jonathan Wehrle is charged with six counts of embezzling $100,000 or more from St. Martha Church in Okemos, east of Lansing. The charges allege Wehrle used the money to pay for home construction, maintenance and other personal purchases.
The Lansing State Journal reports that a judge Wednesday approved the Princeton Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance Corporation's request to place Wehrle's more than $1 million estate into receivership. The insurance provider says it's paid out about $2.5 million to the diocese to cover its losses so far.
Princeton's attorney Randy Marmor says they want to protect the property from damage before it can be forfeited while the lawsuit is pending.
