63°
Latest Weather Blog
Dim prospect for ending shutdown soon
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The partial government shutdown appears no closer to resolution.
Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours' notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session Thursday afternoon, few senators are expected to be around for it. After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the shutdown.
The federal budget impasse is over President Donald Trump's push for money to build a border wall. The standoff with Democrats has been hardening and threatens to carry on into January.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dad's plea for justice in 13-year-old son's murder
-
Another mistake highlights state's complex process calculating prison time for offenders
-
Central restaurant trashed by vandals Christmas night
-
Plea deal ends 20-year saga over teen's murder; Credit for time served
-
WANTED: Suspects force their way into home at gunpoint