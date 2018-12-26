63°
Dim prospect for ending shutdown soon

Wednesday, December 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The partial government shutdown appears no closer to resolution.

Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours' notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session Thursday afternoon, few senators are expected to be around for it. After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the shutdown.

The federal budget impasse is over President Donald Trump's push for money to build a border wall. The standoff with Democrats has been hardening and threatens to carry on into January.

