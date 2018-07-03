75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Digital license app now available to Louisiana drivers

4 hours 23 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 July 03, 2018 2:17 PM July 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that Louisiana drivers will now be able to access their driver's license at all times via smartphone.

"LA Wallet," Louisiana's first legal digital driver's license, was created under Louisiana law. The app will enable an image of a physical Louisiana license to be displayed on cell phones, ensuring that drivers who have their smartphone will always have access to their license.

"Most people never leave home without their smartphone and with this app, they will never be without their driver’s license,” Gov. Edwards said in a press release. 

For more information on LA Wallet, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days