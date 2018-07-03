Digital license app now available to Louisiana drivers

BATON ROUGE - Governor Edwards announced Tuesday afternoon that Louisiana drivers will now be able to access their driver's license at all times via smartphone.

"LA Wallet," Louisiana's first legal digital driver's license, was created under Louisiana law. The app will enable an image of a physical Louisiana license to be displayed on cell phones, ensuring that drivers who have their smartphone will always have access to their license.

"Most people never leave home without their smartphone and with this app, they will never be without their driver’s license,” Gov. Edwards said in a press release.

