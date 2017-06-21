Did someone in Livingston Parish steal sandbags?

SPRINGFIELD – A bizarre case of missing sandbags forced authorities to monitor important disaster supplies more closely.

The Springfield area fire department posted on Facebook, sandbags will be filled as people try to build dams around property to keep potential flooding rain out of buildings but people will need to call ahead to have the sandbags prepared. Overnight, bags were taken from two of the four locations in the District 2 Fire Department service area.

In the post, the fire department presumed the bags were stolen since all the bags were gone but the sand piles were left untouched. Typically, people pick up bags and sand from the fire department to protect against possible flooding.

Instead of unfettered access to the bags, the fire department said firefighters will meet those needing them at fire stations or, in Killian, people at town hall or the police department can help.

Call 225-294-5651 for sandbag information in Springfield.

“Sorry for the inconvenience this is causing,” the department posted on Facebook.

