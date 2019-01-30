Did Sean Payton wear a shirt mocking Roger Goodell during his year-end press conference?

NEW ORLEANS - In a day when Roger Goodell was set to finally break his more than week-long silence on the Saints' controversial loss in the NFC Championship game, it appears Sean Payton may have snuck in a subtle jab at the NFL commissioner.

On Wednesday, the Saints head coach held his league-mandated post-season press conference in New Orleans, his first media appearance since the night of the infamous no-call that potentially cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. Naturally, Payton fielded questions about next season and how he handled the egregious missed penalty.

When asked about the loss, Payton even joked that he "ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix for three straight days."

But the biggest takeaway from the conference was Payton's attire, specifically his undershirt. Eagle-eyed fans on social media were quick to recognize the t-shirt Payton appeared to be wearing under his sweater, and it may have been a masked shot at the commissioner.

Is Sean Payton wearing one of those Roger Goodell clown shirts underneath? pic.twitter.com/nUfUPB4h2L — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 30, 2019

A number of players and talking heads across the league have criticized Goodell for his silence in the wake of the missed call, including wide receiver Michael Thomas and veteran tight end Benjamin Watson.

You can watch Goodell's full address, and his response to questions on the Saints' loss, by clicking here.