65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Diana Ross, John Legend set for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

2 hours 26 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 November 01, 2018 5:25 AM November 01, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Live 5 News

NEW YORK (AP) - Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai will be among the stars celebrating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Macy's said Thursday that Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, and Anika Noni Rose also will participate in the 92nd annual parade on Nov. 22. The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC's "Today" show. Ross will perform a song from her new Christmas album.

She'll also be joined on her float by her some of her family members, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross. Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale, and Carly Pearce.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days