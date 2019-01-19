Latest Weather Blog
Diana Ross add to 2019 lineup, Bob Seger cancels
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The legendary Diana Ross has been added to this year's lineup for the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Festival organizers said Friday that Ross, who's celebrating her 75th birthday this year, will make her first-ever appearance at the festival on Saturday, May 4.
As lead singer of the Supremes, the group became one of the most successful groups of all time. Ross returns to New Orleans two years after she dazzled an Essence Music Festival audience with a set list of classics, including "Baby Love," ''Ain't No Mountain High Enough," and "I'm Coming Out."
In another schedule change, organizers say Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band is canceling his performance due to a scheduling conflict.
Visit www.nojazzfest.com for the full lineup and details.
