Latest Weather Blog
DHS chief: Agency may separate parents, children at border
WASHINGTON - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says his agency is considering separating children and parents caught crossing the Mexican border illegally.
Kelly says such a move would be part of a broader effort to stop families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to the United States border. He confirmed that he's considering the action during an interview with CNN Monday.
Tens of thousands of parents and children mostly fleeing violence in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala have been caught crossing the border illegally in recent years. Generally, the families are detained for a few days or weeks before being released to wait for an immigration judge to decide their fate.
It can take years for a case to be completed in federal immigration court.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 east near Sorrento
-
State blames clerical error for not locating warehouse permits
-
Brusly to consider installing security cameras
-
One Ascension school returns, another moves to temporary site after flood
-
Superintendent: returning to original campus 'means a lot'