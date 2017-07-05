79°
DeVry University settles over alleged deception in ads

2 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 5:50 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BOSTON - The DeVry University chain of for-profit colleges has agreed to a $455,000 settlement over allegations that it misled students in Massachusetts.
  
State Attorney General Maura Healey had accused the Illinois-based chain of using deceptive advertising claims to attract students into online programs between 2011 and 2015.
  
DeVry officials did not immediately comment. The company has no physical campuses in Massachusetts, but offers online courses.
  
Healey says the company advertised that 90 percent of its graduates found relevant jobs within six months of graduation, but Healey found rates as low as 52 percent in some programs.
  
In the settlement, DeVry agreed not to misrepresent employment or earnings data.
  
Healey's office says more than 100 of the school's Massachusetts graduates are expected to be eligible for restitution payments from the settlement.

