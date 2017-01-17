69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DeVos says she'll take $1 as education chief

1 hour 13 minutes 13 seconds ago January 17, 2017 Jan 17, 2017 Tuesday, January 17 2017 January 17, 2017 8:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Republican billionaire Betsy DeVos says she will take a salary of only $1 if confirmed to head the Education Department.

At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, DeVos says does not want to take a government salary as Donald Trump's new education secretary.

DeVos has used her vast wealth to promote charter schools, vouchers and traditional family values. Yet she is trying to assure Democrats that she will also divest in financial investments that are deemed a conflict.

She pledges that she "will not be conflicted. Period."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days