DeVos says she'll take $1 as education chief

WASHINGTON - Republican billionaire Betsy DeVos says she will take a salary of only $1 if confirmed to head the Education Department.



At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, DeVos says does not want to take a government salary as Donald Trump's new education secretary.



DeVos has used her vast wealth to promote charter schools, vouchers and traditional family values. Yet she is trying to assure Democrats that she will also divest in financial investments that are deemed a conflict.



She pledges that she "will not be conflicted. Period."