DeVos announces $2.7 billion in disaster aid to schools

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

The Education Department has announced it will use $2.7 billion from the new federal budget to aid K-12 schools, school districts and institutions of higher learning in recovering from three disastrous hurricanes and the recent California wildfires.

In making the announcement Wednesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she had been inspired daily by efforts of educators, administrators and local leaders in getting students' lives back to normal after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the wildfires.

The added federal dollars will enable the department to give immediate aid to restart school operations in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the U.S Virgin Islands. They'll also help schools help students displaced by the disasters, including those students left homeless.

