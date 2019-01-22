Devon Gales' father transfers from Baton Rouge to Georgia as construction continues on new family home there

ATLANTA – Injured Southern University football player Devon Gales’ family is now fully reunited, together, in Georgia.

Gales’ father has been splitting time between Georgia, where the family’s wheelchair-accessible home is being built on their behalf, and the Baton Rouge area where he worked for UPS. Monday, his father was transferred from Louisiana to Georgia and showed up to work there for the first time.

Gales sustained a spinal injury during a 2015 away game against the Georgia Bulldogs. He suffered several fractures in his neck, and his injuries left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The Bulldog community has helped in his recovery.

Groups are donating to build the family a new home.

Work started last year.

When announced, plans for the home included two master bedrooms on the main level for Devon and his parents, two bedrooms on an upper level for his siblings and a rehabilitation room in order for some in-home workouts to take place.

