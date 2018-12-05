Devin White named best college linebacker in the nation

BATON ROUGE - Devin White has been named the winner of the 2018 Dick Butkus Award, deeming him the best linebacker in college football.

White was presented the award on campus Tuesday by Matt Butkus, son of the legendary Chicago Bears linebacker for whom the award is named. He beat out finalists Josh Allen (Kentucky), Devin Bush (Michigan), Tre Lamar (Clemson) and Dylan Moses (Alabama) to claim the honor.

White is LSU's first winner of the Butkus Award and winner of the school's 25th national award. White is the first LSU Tiger to claim a national award since Odell Beckham Jr. won the 2013 Paul Hornung Award.

He was a second-team All-America in 2017, and set an SEC record when he was named the league’s defensive player of the week four different times.