Devin White: LSU's 'war dawg' linebacker

Baton Rouge, LA - "He's got a lot of want to, a lot of heart, he's a tremendous athlete. I can't say enough good things about him."

Sophomore Devin White has taken over the LSU defense, emerging in 2017 as the next great Tiger linebacker.

White racking up a career high 15 tackles vs Auburn, where he leads the SEC with 77 on the year. And number 40, isn't backing down from spotlight.

"I know I'm a good player and I work hard every time I come in the building whether it's film study, in the weight room or at practice," says White, "So I just feel like it's what comes with it so at the end of the day I'm a team player and I only have team goals so I can just brush that off and play my game."

"I like to call him a war dawg because he has it at every point of the game whether it's film room, practice, games he just does everything at a high level so us seeing this isn't a suprise for us because he's a hard worker," says DB Donte White, "He's one of the strongest guys on the team and he's one of the smartest with a football IQ. So us seeing him do this is no suprise, he's a great player and he's going to be one of the guys like going to be NFLSU."

And we've seen LSU linebackers burst onto the scene like this over the last two years like Debo Jones and Duke Riley, but neither started a game until their senior season and now both are starting on Sundays.

So as you heard Donte say, as just a sophomore, White is well on his way to being the next "NFLSU" linebacker.