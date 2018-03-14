Developer proposing large housing complex in Ascension, Parish tables discussion

PRAIRIEVILLE - A controversial proposed housing development has been taken off the agenda at a meeting in Ascension Parish. Jamestown Crossing will be discussed during an April meeting instead. It could bring more than 100 houses to a rural area near Prairieville Middle School. The land is owned by a parish councilwoman, which is one of many concerns homeowners in the area have.

According to meeting documents, Dantin Bruce Development is looking to build Jamestown Crossing in two parts, 80-some houses a piece, with Highway 930 separating the two.

“Just with the traffic we have now, we don't need and don't want more cars,” said Dale Bergquist who lives nearby.

Bergquist fears the development could worsen the roads that already have cracks and potholes.

“If we build all these subdivisions, we're going to have to go back to horse and buggy because we won't have any roads left.”

“I understand their needs, but we also had two opportunities to vote for road taxes and people didn't vote for it,” says Beth James.

Parish Councilwoman Teri Casso and Beth James’ family own the land where the proposed development would go. Casso isn't commenting on the development, but James says her family believes housing is the best way to go.

“It's impossible at this point for us to actively farm this land,” she said. “We thought it'd be best to have children roaming where we used to be roaming as children.”

"More houses means higher water for the next flood," adds Bergquist. "The drainage for the two proposals goes into Muddy Creek, which flooded in 2016."

As far as flooding and traffic concerns James says, "there are standards in the parish that developers have to meet. As far as I know, they're within those standards."

Parish councilmen Aaron Lawler who represents the area says he has received multiple concerns about the development. But, for ethic reasons, he's not voicing his opinion or talking to Teri Casso until a vote happens.