Detroit police find 63 fetuses in funeral home amid probe

5 hours 2 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, October 20 2018 Oct 20, 2018 October 20, 2018 1:40 PM October 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WDIO
DETROIT (AP) - Police have removed the remains of 63 fetuses from a Detroit funeral home in a widening investigation of alleged improprieties at local funeral homes.
  
Officers found 36 fetuses in boxes and 27 others in freezers during Friday's raid at the Perry Funeral Home. Detroit police Chief James Craig said he's "stunned" by the grisly discovery.
  
Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the remains were turned over to state investigators, who immediately declared the business closed and its license suspended.
  
The find came a week after the remains of 10 fetuses and one infant were discovered at Detroit's defunct Cantrell Funeral Home.
  
Police also raided the QA Cantrell Funeral Home in suburban Eastpointe on Friday.
  
Craig says law enforcement is considering forming a task force to target improper storage of remains and fraud.
