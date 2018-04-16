Detectors installed by BRFD save four in Oklahoma Street house fire

BATON ROUGE- A space heater that was placed too close to a bed caused an early morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Oklahoma Street at 12:30 a.m. At the scene, crews found the fire coming from the bedroom of the home.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, according to authorities. The fire was contained to the bedroom, but the rest of the home did receive heavy smoke damage.

Four people were inside the home when the fire started, but escaped without injury.

According to a release, the Baton Rouge Fire Department recently installed smoke detectors in the home as part of the Smoke Detector Program.