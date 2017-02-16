Detectives seeking thief that stole bank card from mailbox

BATON ROUGE – Detectives are looking for a man who used a bank card stolen from a mailbox last month.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a victim living in the 15000 block of Woodlore Drive said that they ordered a new credit card due to fraudulent charges. The card was never received, but was activated and used to make multiple withdrawals at the Whitney Bank on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Deputies described the suspect as a white man wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5009.