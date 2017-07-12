Detectives searching for suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries on Dunn Road

LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish detectives are working to find suspects wanted for vehicle burglaries on Dunn Road.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspects targeted unlocked vehicles along the road between 11 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. Detectives say both suspects were wearing gloves at the time of the burglaries.





Detectives believe the suspects are driving a small, white Toyota truck or Ford Ranger and possibly an older model Grand Prix.









Anyone with any information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is urging residents to lock their vehicles and do not leave valuables in them.