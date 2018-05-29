Detectives looking for vehicle burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are looking for two suspects who reportedly burglarized a vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Parkway.

The victim told authorities a purse, along with a wallet and credit cards, were taken from a vehicle parked at the complex.

A short time later, the victim was notified by her bank that her stolen credit card was used at a nearby Neighborhood Walmart the same morning.

Through the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video from the Neighborhood Walmart that shows two males entering the store and making four separate transactions.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.