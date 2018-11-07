76°
Detectives investigating after copper parts stolen from KLEB-AM radio transmitter site
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities in Lafourche Parish are investigating the theft of copper tubing and other parts from a radio station's transmitter site.
On November 4, deputies and detectives responded to East Main Street in Meadow in reference to a theft at the KLEB-AM radio station. Investigators learned that an air conditioning unit had been dismantled and the copper parts had been removed.
The sheriff's office said copper grounding wire was missing. In all, 40 to 50 pounds of copper was stolen.
