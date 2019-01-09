49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives: Burglar in closed police substation left ID

1 hour 41 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, January 09 2019 Jan 9, 2019 January 09, 2019 6:40 PM January 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPLG
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - To identify the burglary suspect who broke into a closed Florida police substation and ate an officer's chicken dinner, detectives didn't need to lift fingerprints or get DNA from the discarded meal.
  
The ID cards authorities say the suspect left behind did the trick.
  
Boynton Beach police said Wednesday that officers arriving for a morning shift at a department substation last week found a broken window and the remains of a hastily eaten chicken dinner scattered in the kitchen.
  
Finding a suspect wasn't hard. They say 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre left behind her wallet, which contained her two identification cards.
  
Police say security video shows she spent about 45 minutes in the substation before leaving.
  
Jean-Pierre is charged with burglary. Court records do not show if she has an attorney.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days