Details on Coach O's new, 5-year deal with LSU

BATON ROUGE – New LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will earn about $3.5 million according to newly-released documents.

Orgeron will earn roughly $800,000 less than fired LSU coach Les Miles. LSU's governing body, the board of supervisors, is expected to rubber-stamp the contract at an upcoming meeting.

The contract runs through 2021 – about five years. It includes buyouts of $12 million, $8.5 million, $6 million, $4.5 million and $1 million for each of his contract years, respectively.

In addition to post season incentives and academic goals for the team, the contract includes incentives for winning games and titles of both national and SEC coach of the year.

Orgeron also has an option of two courtesy vehicles or an allowance for two vehicles.

************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz