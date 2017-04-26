Destrehan woman not guilty in student-teacher sex case

Photo: WWL-TV

DESTREHAN - A former English teacher was found not guilty of carnal knowledge of a juvenile Wednesday.

According to a report from WWL-TV, Shelley Dufresne faced up to 10 years in prison after she was accused of having sexual relations with a student.

The mother of the teen boy was reportedly in tears after the verdict was announced . Dufresne was also in tears as she hugged her lawyers, friends and supporters.

Judge Danyelle Taylor said the case was unusual in that it was based on the word of one person, who, the judge apparently found not credible.

"Absent any physical or cell phone evidence, the credibility of the witness is important," Taylor said.

The decision was given after two days of sometimes tawdry testimony about secret Facebook pages, trysts in cars and in buildings, and alleged video taken of a three-way among the student, Dufresne and another teacher that was recorded so the young man could brag to friends.

Dufresne previously pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of obscenity in St. Charles Parish for alleged sexual encounters with the boy there. This trial was held in Jefferson Parish because at least one of the encounters allegedly happened in that parish.



Her earlier plea in that case resulted in probation.