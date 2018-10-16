Clinton police chief resigns following arrest last week

CLINTON - Fred Dunn is out as the Clinton Chief of Police Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Ned Davis confirmed to WBRZ that he is the acting head of the department as of Tuesday morning.

Despite this, Chief Fred Dunn said he had not resigned in a brief phone conversation with WBRZ late Tuesday morning. Dunn refused to comment further on the matter.

Chief Deputy Greg Phares with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office further confirmed that his agency is now treating Assistant Chief Ned Davis as the head of Clinton police.

Dunn and Clinton Mayor Lori Ann Bell were arrested Friday over the purchase of four SUV's for the town's police department which both signed off on in June. The arrest warrants allege the two orchestrated the purchase without approval from the town council nor correspondence with the town's attorney.

The documents go on to say the 60-month lease costing more than $203,000 incurred debt on behalf of the town of Clinton without authorization from the State Bond Commission.