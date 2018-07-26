Despite minimal updates on downtown library, EBR Library Board to discuss 2019 budget

BATON ROUGE - Another week has passed without any major developments on Baton Rouge's downtown library.

The only real item on the agenda for Thursday's EBR Library Board meeting will be the proposed library budget for 2019. It's hard to say what that budget will look like with the fate of the River Center Branch Library still largely unknown.

Earlier this week, the architect for the library proposed a solution for April's settlement event. Crews found a rupture in key joints of the structure halting construction.

Since then, updates on the progress of the development have been few and far between.

The city-parish office told WBRZ that is has been going back and forth with the contractor and architect, considering the issue a matter of litigation now. After a move last week by WHLC Architecture, East Baton Rouge CAO Darryl Gissell told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he believes the parties are close to agreeing on something.

It's still unclear who will pay for what repairs are still needed or when the library will be completed. Until that matter is solved, the library board members are stuck waiting for information, just like much of the public.