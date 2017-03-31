Despite expert opinions, rainy weather concerns residents near Amite River

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The National Weather Service says the Amite River could approach flood stage early next week, but experts say it will be nothing like the August flood.



Residents that live along the Amite are still recovering from the flood, and rising water is something they do not want to see.



"It just depends on how fast and how far up river it rains," resident James Carter said.



For the last 50 years, Carter has called the river home, only once surprised by how high the water rose.



The water in the Amite has risen since rain Thursday, but weather experts say there's no reason to believe river levels will become disasterously high.



"Every event is so completely different," an expert from the National Weather Service said. "This is one that, we're not expecting nearly the amount of rain we saw in August, and the river's coming up."



The August flood left many homes along the river abandoned. Talk of a rising river is a touchy subject.



The heaviest rain is expected overnight Sunday moving into Monday. Weather experts have already lowered the amount of rain expected, still reminding residents to stay alert.