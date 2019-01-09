Despite environmental concerns, Manchac's development moves to next phase

PONCHATOULA - A proposed upscale development could be an economic boom or an environmental disaster in the Lake Maurepas area. Concerned residents met with the Port Commission on Tuesday to discuss their frustrations about Village Manchac.

"You are going to have people in an area where the state of Louisiana's coastal master plan says that in so many years the storm surge is going to be 13 to 15 feet high," said Kim Coates, with the Save Manchac Coalition.

Coates says this is not a good idea.

"Two thousand people in a coastal flood zone and fragile marsh is just not smart development," said Coates.

Back in July, plans for a complete overhaul of Port Manchac came to a halt as the board sought an opinion from the Attorney's General office. On Friday, they received a favorable legal opinion, leading them to continue on with the project. Now the development will move on to its next phase.

"They are going to build this thing where it's a bad stop to be if you get a hurricane because of the tidal surge," one resident said.

Although many argued against it, developer Terry Jones says he is happy with the AG's opinion.

"We were very pleased obviously," said Jones.

He says the work to legally validate the project is done.

"Our civil engineers and our scientists are telling us, in the end, we can have a positive impact on the environment down there," Jones added.

During the next phase, City Hall will request proposals, which can take up to 45 days.