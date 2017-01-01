Des Moines police investigate fatal nightclub shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa - Des Moines Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot in a dispute at a downtown nightclub.



Police were called to the Des Moines nightclub around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate the altercation.



Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the 18-year-old died at the nightclub after he was shot. The Des Moines man's name wasn't immediately released.



The shooting is Des Moines' first homicide of 2017.