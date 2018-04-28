Derrius Guice picked No. 59 overall by Redskins in NFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX - LSU running back Derrius Guice will now live his dream in Washington after being picked No. 59 overall by the Redskins in 2018 NFL draft.

"It feels like a dream come true but I know it's not done yet. This is just the first step of my dream. I've finally got to one of the highest points and there's still a long way to go."

Guice finished his LSU career with more than 3,000 rushing yards before leaving after his junior season to enter his name in the draft.

The 2018 NFL Draft marks just the third time since 2004 that an LSU Tiger was not selected in the first round.

Guice was the second of four Tigers taken in the second and third rounds Friday night.

Cornerback Donte Jackson was the first LSU player to hear his name called by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 55 overall pick.

After Guice, teammate DJ Chark was selected in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he'll be reunited with his former LSU roommate Leonard Fournette.

The final Tiger to hear his name called Friday night was edge rusher Arden Key who was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round.