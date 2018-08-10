78°
Derrius Guice out for season; diagnosed with torn ACL

Friday, August 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, according the official twitter account of the Redskins.

The former LSU star suffered a hyperextended left knee at the end of a first-quarter run in Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots. After the game Guice indicated to a reporter in the team locker room, "All is well."

"At the back end of the play, when I was stiff-arming [a defender], my feet just kind of planted weirdly on the turf and my knee just hyperextended a little bit," Guice said. "It's fine."

Unfortunately less than 24 hours following the incident an MRI Friday morning revealed the damage to his left knee was much more significant than first reported. The Redskins twitter page reported Guice will miss the entire upcoming 2018 season.

It's unclear whether or not this injury is related to when Guice sprained his left knee at LSU last season, where he missed only one game.

Shortly after the news became public of the official diagnosis, Guice took to twitter with this message.

