Derrius Guice out for season; diagnosed with torn ACL

BATON ROUGE - Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, according the official twitter account of the Redskins.

RB Derrius Guice and TE Manasseh Garner will miss the 2018 season due to ACL injuries sustained from last night's preseason game at the New England Patriots. Both players are expected to make a full recovery and are looking forward to playing in 2019. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 10, 2018

The former LSU star suffered a hyperextended left knee at the end of a first-quarter run in Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots. After the game Guice indicated to a reporter in the team locker room, "All is well."

"At the back end of the play, when I was stiff-arming [a defender], my feet just kind of planted weirdly on the turf and my knee just hyperextended a little bit," Guice said. "It's fine."

Unfortunately less than 24 hours following the incident an MRI Friday morning revealed the damage to his left knee was much more significant than first reported. The Redskins twitter page reported Guice will miss the entire upcoming 2018 season.

It's unclear whether or not this injury is related to when Guice sprained his left knee at LSU last season, where he missed only one game.

This is the same left knee Guice sprained at #LSU last season. https://t.co/xXRHr7KFFE — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) August 10, 2018

Shortly after the news became public of the official diagnosis, Guice took to twitter with this message.