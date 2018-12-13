Derek Stingley preps for football after Dunham

BATON ROUGE - Dunham Tiger Derek Stingley, Jr. is all set to stay a Tiger, but with a change of uniform.

Stingley has a couple of different jersey's in his future as he was presented with his All-American Bowl jersey on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. He'll take part in the All-Star game on January 4, from San Antonio, Texas.

"It's pretty cool, I'm very excited because I get to do a lot of things and go against players who are going places" said the Dunham cornerback.

For Stingley the high school All-Star game in ill be a break from the norm where he was the man out on the field each Friday night. There at the game he'll be just one of many men out there on the field, but it's a welcomed step-up in competition.

"It's going to be fun to be able to go against players that know what they're doing and take technique very serious and I'm one of those guys too", added Stingley, "so it will be fun to go against them."

After graduating from Sherwood Middle Magnet Stingley was looking for a high school to attend. His family looked at placing him at University High, however the Cubs didn't have any room for him. Neil Weiner had just taken over here Dunham and he hired Derek Stingley senior to be an assistant coach.

The elder Stingley asked if he could bring his young son along to Dunham. And now four years later the younger Derek developed into the Gatorade player of the year in Louisiana and is expected to expected to sign his national letter of intent next week with LSU and become a Tiger.

"It's going to be cool, because LSU takes the DBU name very seriously, so I'm looking foward to continuing that legacy,' said Stingley Jr..

Derek's high school coach Neil Weiner sees an instant opportunity for his star player to see the field early. "I think they're counting on Derek to be a starter next year," said Weiner. "They're dealing with a lack of depth right now, but maybe the bowl will give them a chance to see some young guys get out there, but they're counting on Derek coming in and being a day one contributor."

Stingley says he can't wait to get on campus and contribute. "Yeah that's one of the main reasons because I knew I was going to have a chance to start early, they know what they're doing I have faith they're going to put me in the right position, I just can't wait to be involved in the system and around players who've got my back and I've got their backs."