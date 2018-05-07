Deputy wounded in 2016 ambush fighting infection related to shooting

BATON ROUGE - One of the deputies who survived a deadly ambush aimed at law enforcement nearly two years ago is now fighting an infection related to the attack.

Bruce Simmons' family shared an update over the weekend, saying the deputy's recovery has had a setback. Doctors have reportedly found a staph infection in the bone of Simmons' arm and the hardware placed in it during previous surgeries, causing swelling and pain.

The officer is being treated at home on a daily basis and is also visiting his doctor weekly. Once the infection is dealt with, Simmons will need to undergo another surgery.

Simmons was shot and injured in the ambush in July 2016. Three others, two Baton Rouge Police officers and a sheriff's deputy, died in the attack. Sheriff's deputy Nick Tullier also survived the shooting, though his recovery is ongoing.