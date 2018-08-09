91°
Deputy uses Narcan to save K-9 exposed to heroin

Thursday, August 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KGW

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon sheriff's deputy used an overdose-fighting drug to save a police dog that was exposed to heroin at a county jail.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a deputy and his K-9 partner Abbie were searching for contraband Tuesday night when the dog detected heroin in a container. The container spilled and Abbie began exhibiting signs of drug exposure, including rapid blinking and head shaking.

A deputy who handles a different K-9 delivered a special Narcan kit for dogs to the jail. When administered through the nose, it can revive someone who has overdosed on opioids.

Abbie spent the night at an animal hospital and was released Wednesday.

