Driver cited after crashing into deputy's unit Tuesday in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working a crash near LA 73 just before midnight when his unit was hit by a vehicle. Authorities said the deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

State police said the driver that hit the deputy's unit was cited for a traffic violation.