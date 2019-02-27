63°
Driver cited after crashing into deputy's unit Tuesday in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working a crash near LA 73 just before midnight when his unit was hit by a vehicle. Authorities said the deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
State police said the driver that hit the deputy's unit was cited for a traffic violation.
